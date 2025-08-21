The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which seeks to impose a nationwide ban on all real-money online games, has cleared both Houses of Parliament after being passed in the Rajya Sabha this week. The legislation had earlier received approval from the Lok Sabha on August 20. This marks the Union government’s first central law to regulate the fast-growing but controversial online gaming sector.

For years, online money games operated in a grey zone, with states framing their own regulations and courts delivering mixed rulings. The Centre has now argued that the borderless nature of digital platforms requires uniform national rules. The Bill’s preamble underscores two priorities: addressing the “grave social, economic, and psychological consequences” of money gaming—ranging from debt traps and suicides to illicit financing—while encouraging e-sports and non-monetised social games as safe alternatives.

Key provisions of the Online Gaming Bill, 2025

E-sports: Officially recognised as a legitimate sport, with the Ministry of Sports tasked with issuing guidelines, running awareness campaigns, and supporting training academies and research centres.

Social and Educational Games: The government can register and promote age-appropriate, safe games that foster skills, culture, and digital literacy.

Ban on Money Games: All forms of online gambling, betting, or real-money games are prohibited, along with their promotion and financial transactions. Unlawful platforms may be blocked.

Online Gaming Authority: A new central body will categorise games, identify money games, handle complaints, and issue guidelines for the industry.

Objectives of the law

The government says the Bill aims to encourage positive gaming through e-sports, protect citizens from financial and psychological harm caused by online gambling, safeguard national security from money-laundering risks, and at the same time, support innovation in India’s gaming ecosystem.

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told NDTV that the legislation would “position India as a hub for responsible game manufacturing” while curbing the spread of online gambling, which he said “has destroyed thousands of families.” The overwhelming support for the Bill, he added, stemmed from the devastating consequences linked to money gaming.

The Bill proposes stringent penalties for violations. Offering, operating, or facilitating online money games—whether based on skill, chance, or both—can attract a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh and imprisonment of up to three years.

It’s not only gaming companies that fall under the government’s radar. The legislation also extends its reach to advertisers, sponsors, and payment intermediaries. According to the Bill, promoting or running ads for money games could attract penalties of up to two years’ imprisonment or fines as high as Rs 50 lakh.

The Bill bans all forms of online betting and gambling—including fantasy sports, card games such as poker and rummy, and online lotteries. The decision is expected to hit India’s $3.8 billion gaming industry, which has attracted global investors and fueled the rise of fantasy sports platforms like Dream11, Games24X7, and Mobile Premier League.