RBI grants payment aggregator licence to 32 entities: Here's the full list

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said it has granted in-principle approval to 32 existing online payment aggregators, allowing them to continue their operations.

Amazon (Pay) India Pvt Ltd, CAMS, Google India Digital Services Pvt Ltd, Reliance Payment Solutions Ltd and Zomato Payments Pvt Ltd are among the notable entities who have been granted in-principle approval to continue their operations. RBI said the list will be updated on a fortnightly basis.

PayTM Payments Services and PayU Payments Private Limited are the entities whose application to continue as payment aggregators has been returned by the RBI.

However, they are allowed to apply within 120 days from the date of return, and thus, can continue business subject to the condition that no new merchants should be onboard by them until advised otherwise.

The central bank had earlier issued circulars dated March 17, 2020 and March 31, 2021 on guidelines on Regulation of Payment Aggregators and Payment Gateways.

Applications of 18 existing payment aggregators, including that of Bhartipay Services Private Limited, PhonePe Private Limited is under process, the RBI said.

All stakeholders are advised to transact with only those existing PAs (a) who have been granted in-principle authorisation or (b) whose application is currently under process.

Stakeholders may transact with new PAs only after these entities have received ‘authorisation’2 under Section 7 of the PSS Act from the Reserve Bank of India.

Online non-bank payment aggregators, existing as on March 17, 2020 were required to apply to RBI by September 30, 2021 for seeking authorisation under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 (PSS Act).

They were given another extension to submit their applications by September 30, 2022.

Here's the full list of entities that got in-principle authorisation:

Pay Mobileware Private Limited, Airpay Payment Services Private Limited, Amazon (Pay) India Private Limited, Cashfree Payments India Private Limited, Computer Age Management Services Limited, Digiotech Solutions Private Limited, Easebuzz Private Limited, Finlogic Technologies India Private Limited, Futuretek Commerce Private Limited, Google India Digital Services Private Limited, IndiaIdeas.com Limited, Infibeam Avenues Limited, Innoviti Payment Solutions Private Limited, In-Solutions Global Limited, Lyra Network Private Limited, Mpurse Services Private Limited, NSDL Database Management Limited, NTT DATA Payment Services India Limited, Open Financial Technologies Private Limited, Paymate India Private Limited, Paysharp Private Limited, Phi Commerce Private Limited, Pine Labs Private Limited, Razorpay Software Private Limited, Reliance Payment Solutions Limited, SRS Live Technologies Private Limited, Stripe India Private Limited, Tyche Payment Solutions Private Limited, Vay Network Services Private Limited, Worldline ePayments India Private Limited, Xsilica Software Solutions Private Limited and Zomato Payments Private Limited.