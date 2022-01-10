RBL Bank collaborates with Google to enhance customer experience 

RBL Bank stated on Monday that it has collaborated with Google to strengthen its customer experience strategy and expand value proposition in order to serve its rapidly growing customer base through its digital platform, Abacus 2.0. This collaboration will enable RBL to better manage customer data and analytics and enable effective cross-selling, thereby reducing the cost of customer acquisition significantly.

The lender stated that it aims to provide a superior and holistic one-stop solution to its customers through Abacus 2.0. It also plans to increase its over 4 million customers to a base of 12-14 million users in the next three years in the urban retail asset and liability category. It will leverage Google Cloud’s infrastructure for seamless on-boarding of customers. The infrastructure will also be the technology foundation of a customer acquisition engine with inclusive access to products such as payments, deposits, insurance, credit card, investments, secured loans and more.

Surinder Chawla, Head Branch and Business Banking, RBL Bank said, “Advancing our innovation agenda and building an optimized and agile data platform to serve our existing and prospective customers is one of our critical business priorities. Working with Google, we will augment our customer targeting with solutions such as Google Ads, and explore co-innovation opportunities with platforms like Google Pay to drive user engagement and build new digital offerings.”

Bikram Bedi, Country Head of Google Cloud in India said that cloud technologies enable banks to offer their customers a fast, secure and intuitive experience. “We are thrilled to help RBL Bank advance their digital roadmap and harness the power of the vast solutions Google has to offer to create and deliver valuable new services to their rapidly growing customer base.”

