Rebel Foods turns unicorn with $175 mn funding; India's 3rd unicorn in 3 days

Internet restaurant company Rebel Foods, known for famous cloud kitchen brands like Behrouz Biryani, Faasos and Mandarin Oak Ovenstory Pizza, today announced that it has raised $175 million in a Series F round.

The funding round was led by Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), sovereign wealth fund of Qatar, with participation from existing investors Coatue and Evolvence. This round catapults the company to a unicorn status with a valuation of $1.4 billion.

With this investment, Rebel Foods has become the third unicorn to enter the coveted unicorn club after CoinSwitch Kuber and Licious. Goldman Sachs acted as the exclusive financial advisor and Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas acted as the legal advisor to Rebel Foods on this transaction.

The company said it is steadily moving towards profitability with annual run rate sales of $150 million, growing 100 per cent YoY and is eyeing an IPO in the next 18-24 months.

Rebel Foods operates over 450 kitchens globally across 10 countries -- India, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Philippines and Bangladesh. It also operates over 4,000 internet restaurants.

"With the influx of fresh funding, Rebel Foods will continue to focus on growing their international footprint, technology and brand acquisitions," the company said in a statement. It said the fundraising will allow it to deliver on its vision of bringing the highest quality brands across food missions to customers.

Ravi Golani, Chief Strategy Officer, Rebel Foods said the food-tech space has evolved towards better personalisation, innovation, and transparency. "We are excited to welcome QIA, which has a track record of being a long-term supportive investor."

Rebel Foods Chief Financial Officer Piyush Kakkad said while the company is excited about becoming the next unicorn, its focus remains on improving customer experience "the Rebel way".

