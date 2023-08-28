Reliance AGM 2023 LIVE Updates: Jio Financial Services to enter insurance segment, says Mukesh Ambani

RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani said that the Jio Financial Services (JFS) will enter the insurance segment to offer simple and smart insurance products through categories like Life, General and Health insurance through a seamless digital interface. Ambani earlier said that JFS will democratise financial services for 1.4 billion Indians. He also announced a joint venture (JV) between JFS and BlackRock aimed at setting up an asset management business. While JFS brings digital capabilities and local market knowledge to the table, BlackRock has global investment and risk management expertise.

Reliance Retail's valuation went up from Rs 4,28,000 crore in 2020 to Rs 8,28,000 crore or around $100 billion at present with the investment of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA). "I welcome yet another world-renowned sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), in Reliance Retail, with an investment of $1 billion for 1% stake. This investment values Reliance Retail at equity value of Rs 8,28,000 cr," said Ambani. He also announced significant changes to the company's board of directors. Nita Ambani will step down from the RIL board. She, however, will continue as Chairperson of Reliance Foundation. Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani have been appointed as non-executive directors on the Board of Directors.

Ambani said that Reliance Jio's subscriber base has crossed 450 million and its average data consumption per user stands at 25 GB/month. He added that the total traffic per month on Jio Network stands at 1,100 crore GB. Ambani also congratulated the scientists associated with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the entire country for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3. Shareholders of Reliance Industries can also access the Q&A session after the announcements.

