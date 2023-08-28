scorecardresearch
Reliance AGM 2023 LIVE Updates: Jio Financial Services to enter insurance segment, says Mukesh Ambani

Business Today Desk | Updated Aug 28, 2023, 4:03 PM IST

Reliance AGM 2023 LIVE: Mukesh Ambani earlier said that JFS will democratise financial services for 1.4billion Indians.

Ambani announced a joint venture (JV) between JFS and BlackRock aimed at setting up an asset management business Ambani announced a joint venture (JV) between JFS and BlackRock aimed at setting up an asset management business

RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani said that the Jio Financial Services (JFS) will enter the insurance segment to offer simple and smart insurance products through categories like Life, General and Health insurance through a seamless digital interface. Ambani earlier said that JFS will democratise financial services for 1.4 billion Indians. He also announced a joint venture (JV) between JFS and BlackRock aimed at setting up an asset management business. While JFS brings digital capabilities and local market knowledge to the table, BlackRock has global investment and risk management expertise.

 

Reliance Retail's valuation went up from Rs 4,28,000 crore in 2020 to Rs 8,28,000 crore or around $100 billion at present with the investment of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA). "I welcome yet another world-renowned sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), in Reliance Retail, with an investment of $1 billion for 1% stake. This investment values Reliance Retail at equity value of Rs 8,28,000 cr," said Ambani. He also announced significant changes to the company's board of directors. Nita Ambani will step down from the RIL board. She, however, will continue as Chairperson of Reliance Foundation. Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani have been appointed as non-executive directors on the Board of Directors.

 

Ambani said that Reliance Jio's subscriber base has crossed 450 million and its average data consumption per user stands at 25 GB/month. He added that the total traffic per month on Jio Network stands at 1,100 crore GB. Ambani also congratulated the scientists associated with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the entire country for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3. Shareholders of Reliance Industries can also access the Q&A session after the announcements.  

 

Also Read: RIL shares: What CLSA says on Reliance's new energy segment ahead of AGM

 

Check out latest updates on RIL AGM 2023 here at BusinessToday.In:

28 Aug 2023, 3:55:55 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani to remain RIL chairman, MD for 5 more years; lists responsibilities

While addressing the AGM 2023, Mukesh Ambani said that he will remain the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries for five more years. He said that he has three responsibilities-- grooming and empowering the next-generation of leaders, mentoring Akash, Isha and Anant, and enriching Reliance's unique institutional culture. 

28 Aug 2023, 3:48:08 PM IST

'Excited about progress being made on critical health, development challenges,' says Bill Gates

 

28 Aug 2023, 3:45:27 PM IST

RIL AGM 2023 latest: Reliance Foundation to open Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School

Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani announced the firm's CSR arm will open Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School. The school will be headed by Isha Ambani 

28 Aug 2023, 3:29:34 PM IST

Over 20 lakh people visited NMACC since opening: Nita Ambani at RIL AGM 2023

Reliance Foundation head Nita Ambani said that more than 20 lakh people have visited the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) since its opening.

28 Aug 2023, 3:24:49 PM IST

RIL has golden chance to transform India from net energy importer to exporter, says Mukesh Ambani

RIL has golden chance to transform India from net energy importer to exporter, says Mukesh Ambani

28 Aug 2023, 3:18:01 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani announces setting up battery gigafactory by 2026

RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani announced in his AGM 2023 address that the conglomerate will set up battery gigafactory by 2026. The factory will manufacture battery chemicals, cells and packs, leading all way up to energy storage solutions, and will include a battery recycling facility, Ambani added. 

28 Aug 2023, 3:16:11 PM IST

RIL AGM 2023 LIVE: Jio Financial Services to enter insurance industry, says Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani said: "JFS will enter the insurance segment to offer simple, yet smart, Life, General, and Health insurance products through a seamless digital interface, potentially partnering with global players. It will use predictive data analytics to co-create contextual products with partners and cater to customer requirements in a truly unique way". 
 

28 Aug 2023, 3:09:21 PM IST

More about JFS-BlackRock joint venture

The joint venture is aimed at setting up asset management business that will provide simple investment solutions. "JFS brings digital capabilities and local market knowledge, and   Black Rock  brings global investment and risk management expertise. Together, we will aim to transform India’s asset management industry," Ambani said. 

28 Aug 2023, 3:05:09 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani announces JFS-BlackRock joint venture

RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani said that Jio Financial Services (JFS) and BlackRock have entered a joint venture (JV). 

28 Aug 2023, 3:03:11 PM IST

' JFS will democratise financial services for 1.4 bn Indians,' says Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani said that JFS will democratise financial services for 1.42 billion. 

 

28 Aug 2023, 2:52:40 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani welcomes QIA as investor in Reliance Retail

"I welcome yet another world-renowned sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), in Reliance Retail, with an investment of $1 billion for 1% stake. This investment values Reliance Retail at equity value of Rs 8,28,000 cr,: said Mukesh Ambani. 

28 Aug 2023, 2:50:28 PM IST

Reliance Retail's FY23 in a nutshell

Revenue of Rs 2.60 lakh crore in FY23, a 30 per cent on-year growth. The retail arm of the conglomerate logged an EBITDA of Rs 17,928 crore and a net profit of Rs 9,181 crore for the same period. 

 

28 Aug 2023, 2:48:48 PM IST

45 crore viewers watched IPL 2023: Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani said more than 45 crore viewers watched the IPL 2023 tournament on digital platforms. Ambani further noted 3.2 crore concurrent users logged onto the JioCinema app during the IPL 2023 final

28 Aug 2023, 2:47:33 PM IST

Jio promises AI to everyone, everywhere: Mukesh Ambani

RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani said that Jio promises artificial intelligence (AI) to everyone, everywhere 

28 Aug 2023, 2:46:15 PM IST

I see four frontiers of Reliance Jio's growth, says Mukesh Ambani at AGM 2023 address

I see 4 frontiers for  Reliance Jio’s growth. The consumer segment. The home segment. The Business segment. Opportunity for global expansion. Collectively, these frontiers provide Jio an opportunity for multi-fold growth in coming years’: Mukesh Ambani

28 Aug 2023, 2:44:02 PM IST

Akash Ambani announces Jio True5G Lab in RIL AGM 2023

We are also announcing Jio True5G Lab, a facility designed to accelerate industry transformation. The inaugural Jio True5G Lab will be located at Reliance Corporate Park’: Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio

28 Aug 2023, 2:42:50 PM IST

Jio True5G developer platform

Reliance Jio chairman Akash Ambani announces Jio True5G developer platform for small businesses and tech startups which combines 5G network and edge computing and offers a diverse partner apps ecosystem and network slicing among other features. It also offers real-time Edge AI. 

28 Aug 2023, 2:40:29 PM IST

Expanding customer base to over 200 mn homes with Jio AirFiber: Akash Ambani

Our extensive Jio Fiber service already serves 10+ mn customers, with thousands getting connected each month. With Jio AirFiber, we are expanding our addressable market to 200+ mn homes and other premises’: Akash Ambani
 

28 Aug 2023, 2:37:09 PM IST

Reliance Jio chairman Akash Ambani announces Jio Smart Home services

Reliance Jio chairman Akash Ambani announced Jio Smart Home services, aimed at redefining user experience. 

28 Aug 2023, 2:34:26 PM IST

3.2 crore concurrent users logged during IPL final on JioCinema, says Akash Ambani

Akash Ambani said that over 3.2 crore concurrent users logged onto the JioCinema app during the IPL 2023 final. He added that JioCinema saw a total of 12 crore viewers and logged an average watched time per viewer of 60 minutes on the occasion. 

