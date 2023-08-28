RIL AGM: Nita Ambani steps down from RIL board; Isha, Akash and Anant appointed as non-exec directors

At the 46th AGM of Reliance Industries Ltd on Monday, chairman Mukesh Ambani said his wife Nita Ambani has resigned from the conglomerate's board and will continue to be chairperson of Reliance Foundation.

Ambani also announced in his opening speech that his children Isha, Akash and Anant appointed as non-executive directors on RIL board.

Speaking at the annual general meeting, Mukesh Ambani said the company will launch Jio AirFiber, a wireless indoor device for offices and homes that provides broadband-like speeds, on Sept. 19.

"The Board of Directors appreciated Nita Ambani for her leadership of Reliance Foundation as its Founder Chairperson. Over the years, RF has made considerable progress in its mission of nurturing and empowering marginalised and under-resourced communities in India. They lauded Nita Ambani’s request to focus even more on strengthening Reliance Foundation as it embarks on a mission to achieve even greater societal transformation by undertaking a host of new programmes and initiatives," said RIL in a statement.

As the Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani will attend all the RIL Board meetings as a permanent invitee to the Board so that the Company can continue to benefitfrom her advice. "Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani have been closely involved with and are leading and managing key businesses of RIL over the last few years including retail, digital

services and energy and materials businesses. They also serve on the boards of the key subsidiaries of RIL. Their appointment to the Board of RIL will enable RIL to gain from their insights and infuse new ideas, the Board opined," said RIL.