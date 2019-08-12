Reliance AGM: Mukesh Ambani announces partnership with Microsoft; to open cloud data centres

During Reliance Annual General Meeting (AGM) Mukesh Ambani announced new partnership between Reliance and Microsoft. The partnership will facilitate tech-in-business across the country. "Jio and Microsoft have entered into a long-term alliance to accelerate the digital transformation of India to launch new cloud data centres, ensuring more organisations can access the tools and platforms they need to build their own digital capability," said Mukesh Ambani.

Joining him to make the announcement, Microsoft head Satya Nadella, addressed the gathering through a video call. He said that Reliance and Microsoft will launch cloud data centres, offer Office 365, and Azure Cognitive Services in the country.

"Jio-Microsoft alliance to set up a network of large world-class data centres across India powered by Microsoft's Azure cloud platform," said Ambani during the AGM.

Ambani also said, "Over the next 12 months, Reliance Jio will install one of the largest blockchain networks in the world in India, with tens of thousands of nodes operational on day one."

"In combining efforts, Jio and Microsoft aim to enhance the adoption of leading technologies like data analytics, AI, cognitive services, blockchain, Internet of Things, and edge computing among small and medium enterprises to make them ready to compete and grow, while helping accelerate technology-led GDP growth in India and driving adoption of next-gen technology solutions at scale," said the companies in a joint-statement.

The Reliance chief also said that Saudi Aramco would acquire 20 per cent stake in Reliance's oil-to-chem business.

He also said that the future of India and of Reliance has never looked brighter than it is now. "As India is getting transformed into New India, Reliance will also transform itself into New Reliance," said Mukesh Ambani.

