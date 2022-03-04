Reliance announces opening of Jio World Centre in Mumbai's BKC

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Friday announced the opening of the country's largest and most prestigious multi-faceted destination, the 'Jio World Centre' in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

"Envisioned by Nita Ambani, Director Reliance Industries and Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, the centre covers an expanse of 18.5 acres in BKC, and is set to become an iconic business, commerce and culture destination, giving India and its citizens a world-class landmark," RIL said in a statement.

Launching initially with a dedication of the Dhirubhai Ambani Square, the Jio World Centre will have a phase-wise opening over the course of the current and the next year, it added.

Commenting on the announcement, Nita Ambani said, "Jio World Centre is a tribute to our glorious nation and a reflection of the aspirations of New India. From the largest conventions to cultural experiences to pathbreaking retail and dining facilities, Jio World Centre is envisioned as Mumbai's new landmark, a point where we come together to script the next chapter of India's growth story."

Dhirubhai Ambani Square is dedicated to RIL Founder Dhirubhai Ambani and the city of Mumbai. A free-entry, open public space, it promises to become a must-see destination for local citizens and tourists from around the world. The Dhirubhai Ambani Square is centered around the Fountain of Joy, a series of spectacular fountain shows of water, lights and music.

RIL explained that over 250 teachers from BMC schools and other schools across Mumbai were invited to attend the opening show as a mark of respect for their efforts in adapting to the new methods of teaching in last two years.

According to company, the Jio World Convention Centre "offers India's largest convention and exhibition facilities and aims to put India firmly in the fast-growing global convention and exhibitions eco system and it would to be an enduring contribution to India and the city of Mumbai." The centre is expected to host distinguished business and social events including consumer shows, conferences, exhibitions, mega concerts, gala banquets and weddings.

"Dhirubhai Ambani Square and Jio World Convention Centre's public openings are a precursor to the monumental project and the extraordinary experiences that visitors can expect from the Jio World Centre," noted Reliance.

The centre will also be home to new culinary concepts including Oberoi 360 and the global culinary sensation, India Accent; a retail precinct with world class shopping experience and luxury brands. However, the epicentre of the culturally immersive experiences will be the crowning jewel-the cultural centre; due to launch in 2023.

