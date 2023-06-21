Reliance Industries' FMCG arm expands ‘Independence’ brand to North India

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm and wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), on Wednesday announced the expansion of its indigenous made-for-India consumer packaged goods brand ‘Independence’ to North India.

With the aim of providing truly Indian solutions for real Indian problems, ‘Independence’ offers a wide range of products including edible oils, grains, pulses, packaged foods and other items for daily needs. Post its highly successful initial launch in Gujarat, ‘Independence’ products are now available to consumers across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Bihar.

"Drawing on Reliance Industries’ (RIL) ethos, RCPL aims to empower Indian consumers with indigenously developed quality products at affordable price points," said Reliance Retail in a statement.

"A large cross section of the Indian population is looking for a dependable consumer goods brand that offers a wide range of high-quality products at affordable prices and ‘Independence’ aims to fill that gap. With offerings such as atta, edible oil, rice, sugar, glucose biscuit and energy toffee, ‘Independence’ is set to help offer nutritious tasty food for every Indian household," added Reliance Retail.

In the coming months, RCPL plans to scale up its distribution reach across online and offline channels to reach more consumers across the country. This will further bolster its versatile FMCG portfolio that comprises heritage brands from Sosyo Hajoori, confectionary range from Lotus Chocolates, Sri Lanka’s leading biscuit brand Maliban, as well as daily essentials under its own brands including ‘Independence’ , among others.