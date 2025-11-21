Reliance just pulled the plug on Russian oil at its Jamnagar export refinery

Reliance Industries has halted Russian oil imports at its export-only refinery in Jamnagar, Gujarat, to comply with European Union sanctions targeting fuels refined from Russian crude.

India’s largest oil refiner confirmed Thursday that it stopped processing Russian crude at its Special Economic Zone (SEZ) refinery effective November 20. The move comes ahead of stricter EU sanctions set to take effect in January 2026 and affects the company’s exports to the EU, US, and other key markets.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“All product exports from the SEZ refinery will be obtained from non-Russian crude oil starting December 1,” a company spokesperson said. Reliance emphasized that the transition was completed ahead of schedule to ensure full compliance.

The SEZ unit, part of Reliance's 1.4 million barrels-per-day Jamnagar refining complex, operates solely for exports. The company will now redirect any Russian oil received after November 20 to its domestic-focused refinery under the same complex.

While Reliance is the top Indian buyer of Russian crude, a company representative told the New York Times it has “an impeccable record” of adhering to international sanctions.

The final cargo of Russian crude for the SEZ refinery was loaded on November 12, under agreements committed before October 22. These shipments, Reliance stated, were already logistically arranged and are being honored in line with current sanctions.

Advertisement

The company added that “operational activities ordinarily incident to such oil supply transactions” will be executed in full compliance.

Reliance had a long-term deal with Rosneft to buy up to 500,000 barrels per day of crude. However, the company is reportedly preparing to stop these imports following fresh US sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil, announced by President Donald Trump in October during his second term.

Trump also imposed a 50% tariff on Indian exports to the US, half of which was retaliatory over India’s continued Russian oil purchases. Indian officials have since been negotiating tariff relief in exchange for scaling back those imports.

Reliance has indicated it will stay aligned with Indian government policy, saying recalibration of Russian oil imports is ongoing.