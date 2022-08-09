Reliance Retail added 7 stores a day in 2021-22: Key figures

Oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries' retail arm posted strong numbers in the last fiscal (2021-22) with investments worth nearly Rs 30,000 crore, the company stated in its annual report.

Given this, Reliance Retail Ventures invested over Rs 9,700 crore in partnerships, RIL chief Mukesh Ambani said.

It made significant investments in a range of companies, including Just Dial, 7-Eleven, Milkbasket, Kalanikethan and Ritu Kumar.

The retail arm also stated it created over 2,500 new stores by adding 7 new stores every day in FY22. It has currently 15,196 stores.

"During the year (FY22), Reliance Retail further strengthened its sourcing ecosystem, working closely with producers, MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises), service providers, local and international brand companies. Reliance also built on its portfolio of brands, offering a superior value proposition and differentiated products to customers," the company underscored.

New hires in FY22

Reliance Group added more than 2.32 lakh (2,32,822) jobs in the last fiscal, taking the total headcount to 3.42 lakh (3,42,982).

Out of the total workforce, RIL employees 22,642; Jio 83,347; and Reliance Retail 2,15,614. This addition resulted in a growth of 56 per cent for RIL in FY22 as against the previous year. Retail registered a surge of 132 per cent in fresh recruits, with a 67 per cent increase in the women workforce.

Green energy

Reliance plans to become a disruptor in the green energy sector, taking cues from the group's telecom arm Jio's entry into the sector in 2016. The RIL chief stated that India will have the world’s most affordable green energy in the coming years.

Reliance aims to get net carbon zero status by 2035.

Way forward

As it enters the next stage of growth, the company said that through its robust cash flow and balance sheet, it will accelerate the pace of growing capabilities for digital, new commerce, new energy, and new material businesses.

Further, the company stated that 55 per cent of its revenues came from Tier-2 and below cities. Also, 75 per cent of new stores added are in the mentioned cities.

Metropolitan regions of Delhi (National Capital Region or NCR), Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Pune are considered Tier-1. State capitals and evolving areas are categorised as Tier-2. Rest of the districts are termed as Tier-3 and 4 based on their urban population.