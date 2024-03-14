scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Corporate
Reliance to buy 13% of Paramount's stake in India TV business for $517 million

Feedback

Reliance to buy 13% of Paramount's stake in India TV business for $517 million

The deal comes after Reliance and Walt Disney agreed to merge their TV properties in the country last month, in a deal that valued the combined business at $8.5 billion.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
This transaction is subject to completion of Reliance's merger with Disney. This transaction is subject to completion of Reliance's merger with Disney.

Paramount Global has agreed to sell its 13% stake in its Indian TV business to Reliance Industries for $517 million.

The deal comes after Reliance and Walt Disney agreed to merge their TV properties in the country last month, in a deal that valued the combined business at $8.5 billion.

Related Articles

This transaction is subject to completion of Reliance's merger with Disney.

Reliance and Paramount were partners in Viacom 18 Media Private Ltd., which owns a number of TV channels in the region. 

Paramount will continue to license its programming to Viacom 18, according to a filing Wednesday by the US company.

Paramount, the parent of CBS, Nickelodeon and other networks, has been looking to reduce its debt by selling noncore assets like its Simon & Schuster book publishing arm. Bloomberg News reported earlier on the company’s talks to sell its Indian TV stake. 

Published on: Mar 14, 2024, 7:25 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement