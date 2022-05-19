Retention cloud leader CleverTap acquires San Francisco-based Leanplum

Customer engagement and user retention platform, CleverTap today announced it has signed definitive agreements to fully acquire San Francisco-based Leanplum, a multi-channel customer engagement platform, for an undisclosed amount.

This acquisition will make CleverTap hold with development centers and customer-facing and success teams across North America, Europe, Latin America, India, South East Asia and the Middle East. This acquisition will take CleverTap's total customer base to over 1200 customers in more than 100 countries around the world. The deal is expected to close in Q2 of 2022, the company stated.

CleverTap and Leanplum will work with digital brands to help increase user engagement, retention and lifetime value in real time. The acquisition will now bring real-time hyper personalization, A/B testing and increased scalability to its omnichannel engagement, analytics and segmentation product lines, ClearTap claimed.

Sunil Thomas, CleverTap, co-founder and executive chairman, said, “We are seeing a seismic shift in the marketing technology landscape. Users today demand to be treated as individuals, and this has forced brands to change how they engage with them. CleverTap and Leanplum have both purposely built for a mobile-centric omnichannel world.”

Momchil Kyurkchiev, co-founder and Chief Product Officer, Leanplum, said, “When we started Leanplum, our vision was to meet customers’ real-time needs at the cutting edge of technology. We have succeeded in that, but as the market has matured, to fully meet the increasing demands put on brands today, we needed to bring in the best analytics, segmentation, and engagement tools, to help our customers build valuable, long-term relationships with their customers."



Also Read: Bloodbath on D-Street: Sensex dives over 1500 points! What should investors do?

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: SC ruling on GST Council a big boost for federalism, says KN Balagopal, Kerala’s finance minister