RIL AGM 2023: From IPO’s, 5G, to Green Energy and Jio AirFiber; what to expect

Reliance Industries has its 46th annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for August 28, during which investors anticipate a series of significant revelations. This AGM closely follows the listing of Jio Financial Services and Qatar Investment Authority's purchase of a stake in Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL).

While the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) segment remains the conglomerate's primary revenue driver, the focus of RIL's AGM has progressively shifted to its rapidly expanding newer divisions over the past years.

In the 2022 AGM, the company unveiled plans for the nationwide deployment of Jio 5G by December 2023. In 2021, RIL embarked on green energy initiatives, while the preceding year saw the introduction of Google as a minority investor.

IPO's

Investors are eagerly awaiting the unlocking of value within RIL's telecommunications and retail divisions. During the previous AGM, Chairman Mukesh Ambani indicated that he would provide updates on the Jio and Retail IPOs at the subsequent AGM.

Notably, Jio Platforms already boasts prominent investors including Google, General Atlantic, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and Meta Platforms. Similarly, Reliance Retail Ventures has secured investments from Qatar Investment Authority, KKR, and Silver Lake Partners, as well as sovereign wealth funds from Saudi Arabia and Singapore.

Jio Financial Services

The recent listing of Jio Financial Services, formerly known as Reliance Strategic Investment, has drawn significant attention. Insights are sought from the AGM regarding the company's intended expansion into non-banking financial activities.

Currently, JFS has only announced a partnership with Blackrock to establish a mutual fund company, with an initial investment target of $300 million. Analysts and investors speculate that JFS is likely to venture into consumer and merchant lending, with some anticipating a substantial presence in the insurance sector. Jio's existing insurance broking business, in collaboration with 17 insurance partners, is seen as a potential avenue for rapid expansion.

5G and Jio AirFiber

RIL has reiterated its commitment to achieving a nationwide 5G rollout by December 2023 in its annual report. The AGM is expected to provide further updates on this initiative, including details about appealing 5G prepaid plans. The market is also interested in learning about any plans for a Jio 5G smartphone, similar to the JioBharat 4G phone.

At the previous AGM, RIL introduced Jio AirFiber, a technology delivering wire-like 5G speeds wirelessly. Analysts anticipate that this AGM might unveil the launch date of Jio AirFiber and provide insights into the progress of the JioBook laptop.

New Energy Ventures

RIL has committed $10 billion to new energy initiatives over a three-year span, with a goal of achieving net carbon neutrality by 2035.

The AGM is anticipated to shed light on the advancement of ongoing projects in the new energy sector. This includes disclosing commissioning timelines and potential earnings from these ventures. Foreign brokerage firm Bernstein suggests that RIL could generate $10-15 billion from its new energy endeavours encompassing solar energy and hydrogen fuel by 2030.

Reliance Retail Ventures' Expansion

RRVL has been proactive in catering to diverse consumer segments through the introduction of novel store formats such as Tira and Yousta. Additionally, the expansion of its FMCG brand 'Independence' to northern India has been noteworthy.

Looking forward, analysts predict that RRVL will intensify its efforts in e-commerce, enhance supply chain capabilities, and pursue further acquisitions. On this front, Isha Ambani, the company's Executive Director, is expected to make substantial announcements during the AGM, according to analysts' projections.