RIL-backed Altigreen opens EV service centre in Pune

Reliance Industries-backed electric commercial vehicle maker Altigreen in collaboration with last-mile delivery service provider Vidyut Parivahan on Monday inaugurated its EV service centre at Wagholi in Pune, the company said.

Besides, the company also opened its sales, marketing and R&D office in the Aundh locality of Pune, with plans to expand its presence to other metro cities, it said.

After the recent fundraise, Altigreen has been on expansion mode and have recently shifted its Bengaluru office to a bigger space to accommodate the growing team, the company said.

The company has recently raised Rs 300 crore in a funding round for capacity expansion, new product launch and developing a pan-India network.

In addition to functioning as a service workshop for Altigreen vehicles, the centre will also offer electric vehicle charging infrastructure to the public, it said.

"The demand for last-mile passenger and goods transportation has been going up steadily. The penetration of e-L5 3Ws is currently at 20 per cent and is expected to grow to Rs 4,500 crore in this fiscal. We will continue to expand our service footprint across the country in order to better serve our customers. With the launch of this new service centre, we are confident that we can ensure a seamless experience," said Amitabh Saran, founder-CEO, Altigreen.