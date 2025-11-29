Rajasthan: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma rolls out Rs 35 lakh cr investment pipeline, Rs 7 lakh cr projects already underway

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday positioned the state as India’s next major investment destination, unveiling a Rs 35 lakh crore MoU pipeline under the Rising Rajasthan initiative, with Rs 7 lakh crore already underway. Speaking at the FICCI Annual Convention and 98th AGM at Bharat Mandapam, Sharma emphasized that Rajasthan is “fully prepared for business, investment, and long-term partnerships,” pledging a key role in Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

Sharma highlighted the state’s economic growth, reporting 12.2% GSDP expansion—surpassing the national average—and a per capita income of Rs 1.85 lakh. “Investors now find predictability in Rajasthan, our biggest improvement,” he said, noting strengthened law and order, time-bound approvals, a single-window system, and transparent land allotments.

The Chief Minister showcased Rajasthan as a renewable energy hub, with 22,860 MW solar capacity and 5,195 MW wind energy, while pushing forward in green hydrogen and green ammonia. He underscored the state’s mineral wealth, with 86 mineral types, aiming to foster mineral-based industries rather than merely supplying raw materials.

Entrepreneurship is thriving, with over 5 lakh MSMEs and 7,000 startups, supported by iStart, which facilitated Rs 1,000 crore in funding and created 42,500 jobs. Major infrastructure plans include Rs 60,000 crore for roads, industrial clusters, multimodal logistics parks, border economic zones, and expanded aviation and urban development. Nine greenfield corridors are planned to enhance connectivity, reducing distances across the vast state and boosting trade and logistics efficiency.

Tourism, he noted, remains a core asset. Rajasthan’s forts, lakes, deserts, wildlife reserves, and religious sites are attracting global interest. Sharing his visit to Germany, Sharma highlighted overseas demand for destination weddings, noting venues in Udaipur are fully booked for two years. The government is also restoring 662 historic havelis to boost heritage and rural tourism, wedding tourism, MICE events, and film shoots.

Sharma also praised the Centre for supporting water projects, including ERCP,the Yamuna agreement, and Indira Gandhi canal systems, ensuring a reliable water supply for districts and industries. He announced the next Global Rajasthan Agritech Meet (GRAM) in Jaipur in March 2026.

Inviting investors, he said: “Rajasthan represents a unique convergence of enterprise, culture, and limitless opportunity. We welcome investors to come, invest, and grow with Rajasthan.”