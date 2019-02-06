Sachin Tendulkar launches India's first ever VR cricket game 'Sachin Saga VR'

Little Master Sachin Tendulkar on Monday launched 'Sachin Saga VR', India's first virtual reality cricket multiplayer headset developed by gaming firm JetSynthesys at the CII India Gaming Show (IGS), according to PTI report.

Inspired by the Master Blaster, Sachin Saga aims to provide life-like on-field experience to the players by allowing them to test their batting reflexes with bowlers bowling at over 150 kilometre per hour.

"Equipped with best in class technology, Sachin Saga VR Multiplayer Game is all set to give cricket lovers an on-ground stadium immersion right from the middle of the pitch,"the company said.

The Sachin Saga VR limited edition headset, bluetooth controller and Sachin Saga VR game comes in an all-inclusive bundle priced at Rs 1,499 exclusively, the agency reported.

Speaking at the launch of Multiplayer Virtual Reality Cricket Game, Sachin Tendulkar said, "With VR, for the first time, the lines between gaming and real blur to give gamers an accurately simulated experience of the stadium, real-time action right on their mobile screens. I thoroughly enjoyed reliving my matches with Sachin Saga VR, and I am sure it will resonate with cricket fans and gamers all over the world."

