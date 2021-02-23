Sachin Tendulkar to pick stake in Unacademy; host free live interactive classes

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has entered into a multi-layer partnership with Bengaluru-based education technology company Unacademy. The former cricketer will pick up a small stake in the ed-tech platform as well as become its brand ambassador. Tendulkar will also host a series of live interactive classes that everyone can access for free on the Unacademy platform.

Gaurav Munjal, co-founder and CEO of Unacademy Group said, "Over the last couple of months, Sachin decided to come on board as a strategic investor and a brand ambassador for us," as mentioned in a report in The Economic Times.

Munjal said that the company started discussions with the cricketer around seven months ago. They believe that getting the Bharat Ratna-awardee will help them achieve their mission of democratising knowledge and education faster.

The contours of Tendulkar and Unacademy's content-led partnership would be revealed in the coming months.

Tendulkar told the daily that he feels that this is a great opportunity for him to reach out to as many people as possible. He said that they want to reach out to billions of people and to allow them to have access to talk to him, and for him to share his experiences with them.

Unacademy has more than 47,000 teachers and witnesses more than a billion minutes of watch time every month. Munjal said that the impact they have created in every corner of the world is huge.

Financial details of the deal are yet to be revealed but Tendulkar said that he would be investing ample time in the platform and hosting interactions frequently.

