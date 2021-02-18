IPL 2021 auctions: Mumbai Indians buys Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar for Rs 20 lakh

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar has been sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakh at IPL 2021 auction. Arjun Tendulkar had been awarded a base price of Rs 20 lakh prior to the tournament.

Arjun Tendulkar, a left-arm pacer, made his senior debut for Mumbai in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. On his senior debut, he took one wicket for 34 runs in three overs. Tendulkar had been on trips with senior Indian teams in the past as a net bowler. He also trained with the England senior team in 2017. He caught the attention of the cricket fraternity with his ability to bowl yorkers.

A total of 292 players have been listed for IPL 2021 auction. Out of these, 164 of them Indian, 125 overseas and 3 players some associate nations.

So far, in the auction, Chris Morris has become the most expensive player in IPL history. Rajasthan Royals purchased all-rounder Chris Morris for Rs 16.25 crore. The second most expensive bid so far has been for Glen Maxwell who was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kyle Jamieson is the third most expensive player so far. He was sold to RCB for Rs 15 crore.

