Samsung plans to hire 1,000 engineers from top tech colleges

In what is a rather welcoming news for engineering graduates, South Korean mobile giant Samsung is planning to hire around 1,000 engineers from India's top colleges. The company will be looking for new talent in 2019 to boost its research and development (R&D) facilities in India. This move is perhaps part of Samsung's proposal to hire around 2,500 engineers by 2020. Samsung hopes to strengthen its market position by developing new solutions and services as competition from players like Xiaomi mounts.

Samsung is looking at areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, biometrics, 5G, natural language processing analytics as they are planning to build a strong research base in India, as mentioned by Sameer Wadhawan, head of Human Resources at Samsung India. "The new recruits will work on cutting-edge technology at our three R&D centres in Bengaluru, Noida and Delhi, which have evolved as centres of expertise," he added, as mentioned in a report in The Economic Times.

Students across streams such as electronics and communications, electrical engineering, computer science, information technology, mathematics, computing and instrumentation will be hired by the company.

Samsung has already hired 1,000 engineers from the class of 2018 as part of their campus recruitment. The company hired talent for R&D across top institutes like National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and BITS University. Samsung has also rolled out pre-placement offers at the IITs and will be part of their final placements, starting December 1.

Not only the older IITs at Delhi, Mumbai, Roorkee, Kharagpur, Kanpur, Guwahati and BHU, Samsung is also scouting talent at the new IITs. One-third of the total hires are expected to be from the IITs.

Samsung's R&D centres in India mostly work on technology that is centred on the Indian customers' user preferences and experiences. They also contribute to global products. More than 8,000 people are employed at these centres.