Santosh Kanoria family acquires two tea estates in Darjeeling

The family of businessman Santosh Kanoria acquired the two premium tea estates of Jungpana and Goomtee located in Darjeeling from Sanjay Agarwal.

The individual production figures of Jungpana and Goomtee are 65,000 kg and 75,000 kg respectively.

Anshuman Kanoria, a member of the Santosh Kanoria family, said "we have bought the two premium tea gardens of Darjeeling, Jungpana and Goomtee. Jungpana is the most premium tea of Darjeeling and fetches a very high average price realisation".

Kanoria, also the chairman of Indian Tea Exporters Association (ITEA), said they have been buying from both the gardens for last so many years, for export purposes.

He, however, said the Darjeeling tea industry is facing problems of labour absenteeism, change in climate and also the loss of first flush last year due to the lockdown, which affected the second flush.

According to Kanoria, the Jungpana produce will mostly be exported and also sold through the e-commerce route.

"We have a dedicated client base of Jungpana and Goomtee. There is a need to rejuvenate the brands", he added.

