SBI Capital Trustee Company picks up 2.74% stake in Spicejet

SBICAP Trustee Company Ltd has picked up a 2.74 per cent stake in homegrown airline SpiceJet, the stock exchange filing reveals.

SBICAP has bought 165,00,000 shares of SpiceJet in the nature of encumbrance (pledge).

The equity share capital or total voting capital of SpiceJet after the said acquisition stands at 60,13,52,865 equity shares of Rs 10 each, aggregating to Rs 6,01,35,28,650.

The SBI stock closed Rs 11.2 or Rs 2.59 per cent up at Rs 444.2 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday.

