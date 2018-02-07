Sebi-Sahara case: SC allows auction of saleable property of Aamby Valley; Mahindra, Piramal groups show interest

Mahindra and Piramal Groups may buy a portion of beleaguered Subrata Roy's Sahara Aamby Valley project in Pune, which is under the liquidation process initiated by the Supreme Court. The apex court on Wednesday told the official liquidator and receiver of the Sebi-Sahara case that the saleable property of Aamby Valley should be auctioned till April 19.

Darius Khambatta, the lawyer for the official liquidator, told the Supreme Court that the two business groups, Mahindra and Piramal, have shown interest in buying a certain portion of the property, reported PTI. The SC in November had ordered a fresh auction of the luxury resort town, Aamby Valley. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Ranjan Gogoi and AK Sikri had also asked the official liquidator of the Bombay high court to take the help of the receiver and ensure the Aamby Valley properties were properly auctioned.

In April 2017, the Supreme Court had ordered to initiate the auction for the property in October, after two companies of the group, Sahara India Real Estate and Sahara Housing Invest Corp, failed to refund Rs 24,029 crore raised from over 29.6 million investors along with an interest of 15 per cent. In October, Sebi approached the apex court seeking contempt proceedings against the Sahara Group for obstructing the auction process by allegedly suspending day-to-day business activities in the project.

ULTRA-LUXURIOUS PROJECT

