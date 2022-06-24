Shadowfax plans to hire 75,000 delivery partners by July-end

On-demand third party logistics provider Shadowfax Technology has said it plans to hire 75,000 delivery partners by next month as it expands delivery network.

In addition, the company said, it is open to hiring people who can not commute long distances but want to earn money/be financially independent, it said.

The platform had earlier announced its plan to create 5,000 delivery partner jobs in Tamil Nadu.

''Shadowfax will recruit 75,000 delivery partners across India by the end of July 2022. These riders can earn up to Rs 35,000 per month while benefitting from the free medical insurance with an accident and health cover of Rs 7.5 lakh,'' the company said.

In addition to this, it will offer other rider benefit programmes such as flexible working hours, and a minimum earning guarantee for its community of delivery partners, it said.

As the gig economy booms, Shadowfax is creating more job opportunities, while expanding its delivery network, it added.

With a straightforward onboarding process, riders can complete deliveries on their bikes or cycles, it said, adding, for those who do not own any vehicle, the company also has an electric vehicle rental plan in place in select cities.

''The gig economy has accelerated in India over the past few years, becoming one of the most preferred options and a reliable source of income for the country's youth. Shadowfax aims to create more job opportunities across the country, which will also help us strengthen our existing community of 120,000+ delivery partners,'' the release quoted a company spokesperson as saying.

The B2C last-mile delivery platform serves over 170 enterprise clients across 900+ cities and delivering over a million orders every day.