Shadowfax Technologies aims to move 75% of its fleet to EVs by 2024

Crowdsourced last-mile delivery platform Shadowfax Technologies announced on Monday plans for rapid electrification of fleet. The firm is aiming to move to 75 per cent electric vehicles by 2024. It further aims to transition to 100 per cent electric movement by 2026.

The platform explained this adoption of electric vehicles is part of a global effort to make logistics more sustainable with the Zero Pollution Campaign

Commenting on the firm's plans, Abhishek Bansal, co-founder & CEO, Shadowfax Technologies, said, "We are thrilled with the expansion of our EV fleet. Shadowfax envisions to ensure that every Indian who is looking for an earning opportunity should be able to do the same by engaging with us. Our team is streamlining the whole process so that people can earn within minutes of logging into the platform."

"Additionally, it gives me immense pleasure to be participating in the NITI Aayog project 'Shoonya- Zero Pollution Mobility,' which is relentlessly driving the EV agenda," he added.

By introducing this initiative, Shadowfax seeks to transform the industry and introduce a proactive measure to reduce carbon emissions, bringing a new approach to the last-mile logistic space that is environment friendly, noted the firm in an official statement.

Shadowfax added that the commercial EV market is growing with various aspects, including the availability of vehicles, corporate net-zero responsibilities and carbon pricing. This has the additional impetus for substantial growth of electrification of last-mile delivery fleets in India.

The firm explained that with its IP technologies it has built a platform that is unique and sustainable as it is optimised for various parameters such as vehicle speeds, customer expectations, willingness and ability to pay thus making it the platform of choice for EV partners

The platform has claimed that it is leading the 2-wheeler market adoption of zero-carbon emission means of last-mile with 30 per cent daily active users of its 100,000+ strong crowdsourced platform using cycles, EVs and other eco-friendly means.

"Being an asset lite platform, we have taken an extensive aggregator-centric approach, where we provide matchmaking between vehicle owners, OEMs, rental models, and delivery partners," said Ankit Kala, VP - Operations and Strategy, Shadowfax Technologies.

"Since the launch of these matchmaking services on our e-store, we have seen tremendous interest coming from partners. This is due to a very strong and unique value proposition that we have created. More than 50 lenders, OEMs, and vehicle owners have already registered before the official launch of E-store on our app," he added.

Shadowfax added that it is holistically trying to solve all challenges in the EV space by involving strategic partnerships to enable seamless adoption. It explained that the network-level traction witnessed so far is very promising and beneficial for all stakeholders.

Also read: BT Brainstorm: EVs to push sustainable housing in the future

Also read: Delhi govt replacing its old diesel and petrol vehicles with EVs