Siemens Gamesa secures 250 MW solar energy order from Sprng Energy

Siemens Gamesa Tuesday said it has secured its largest solar energy project order of 250 MW from Sprng Energy.

The project will be developed in Anantapuram in Andhra Pradesh, Siemens Gamesa said in a statement.

Siemens Gamesa will provide a comprehensive EPC (engineering procurement and construction) solution that includes engineering and design of the solar farm, procurement of the balance of plants, supply of 2.25 and 2.5 MW 1500 V Gamesa Electric inverters, and the installation and commissioning of the photovoltaic solar power plant at Anantapuram, Andhra Pradesh, the statement said.

"With this order, we have increased the pace of our solar business and we are confident of achieving sustained growth with the support of our loyal customers and an efficient team," Siemens Gamesa India Chairman and Managing Director Ramesh Kymal said in the statement.

Commenting on the order, Sprng Energy Chief Executive Officer Gaurav Sood said: "We are excited to partner with Siemens Gamesa for the construction of our 250 MWac / 385 MWdc solar project in the Anantapuram solar park to supply solar power at a very competitive tariff of Rs 2.72/kWh to NTPC."

Siemens Gamesa India entered into the solar business in 2015 offering EPC solutions for MW-scale solar projects and off-grid and hybrid solutions.

The company has commissioned over 400 MW solar power in India and is currently executing several large solar projects in the country.

