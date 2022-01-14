Sony Network to broadcast Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2022

Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Friday announced Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) as the exclusive broadcast partner for the ongoing Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2022.

The BWF super 500 tournament is being held closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic but viewers will now be able to watch the exciting on-court action as the event will be shown live on Sony Ten 1 channel and streamed live on SonyLIV, the network's OTT platform, starting from the quarter-finals

"We are glad to have Sony Pictures Networks India as the broadcaster for the Yonex-Sunrise India Open," BAI General Secretary Ajay Singhania said in a release.

"Unfortunately, this year we are not having spectators as well as media covering the event, but now they can enjoy the action from their home and watch world-class badminton action played in India after a long time."

Reigning world champion Loh Kean Yew and bronze medallist Lakshya Sen as well as the two-time Olympics medallist PV Sindhu are among the top players who are participating in the $400,000 event.

Also in action will be three-time world champion duo of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan, World No. 12 Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand, Indian pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and HS Prannoy.

India Open, which kickstarted the BWF World Tour calendar, made a return after a gap of two years following cancellation of the last two editions due to the coronavirus pandemic.