SpiceJet adds two Boeing-737 aircraft to its fleet

In a move to increase capacity and strengthen its operational capability across major domestic and international routes, SpiceJet has added two Boeing 737 aircraft to its existing fleet.

Both planes have cleared all regulatory requirements and are already in commercial use. They began flying on November 26 and 29 and are now serving key routes, including Delhi–Bangkok, Ahmedabad–Dubai, and Ahmedabad–Kolkata.

This expansion comes at a pivotal moment for the airline as it seeks to enhance connectivity, improve schedule reliability, and meet increasing passenger demand. With these new aircraft, SpiceJet aims to give travellers more options and flexibility during the busy travel season.

Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer at SpiceJet, commented, “Adding two Boeing 737s to our fleet marks another step in our measured and responsible capacity expansion. Both aircraft are already in commercial service, and we expect them to further strengthen our operations. We remain dedicated to offering reliable, efficient, and affordable air travel while building a stronger, more resilient network.”

SpiceJet uses Boeing 737 and Q400 aircraft to maintain low costs and efficient maintenance. The Boeing 737s are suitable for short to medium-distance flights in India, while the Q400s are fuel-efficient and comfortable for short routes, representing advanced turboprop technology in Indian aviation.

The addition comes as the ongoing IndiGo cancellation fiasco enters its second week. Thousands of domestic and international flights were cancelled by the airlines in the last week due to a change in pilot rules introduced by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

In the latest, over 500 IndiGo flights have been cancelled pan-India, as the airline plans out the cancellations for the entire week between December 9, 2025 and December 15, 2025.