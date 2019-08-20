SpiceJet to shift entire Mumbai operations to Terminal 2 from October 1

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday said it will move its entire Mumbai operations to the Terminal 2 of the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport with effect from October 1, 2019, to streamline its operations. The development came a day after Gurgaon-headquartered airline announced shifting its operations to Terminal 3 from Terminal 2 at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

"The transition is being proactively planned and implemented by the airline with the support of Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) to enhance the passenger experience," SpiceJet said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

The company said that the consolidation of operations (both passenger and cargo) will help SpiceJet efficiently provide service to thousands of passengers travelling on the airline to and from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport across both its domestic and international networks by bringing all the operations under one terminal.

SpiceJet, which currently operates 150 daily flights connecting Mumbai, said that consolidation of operations will lead to a better synergy and cut down the costs substantially for the airline.

"From October 1, SpiceJet's entire operations at the Mumbai airport will be consolidated at T2. A single terminal operation would not just help us substantially cut down its costs but provide passengers a seamless and smooth travel experience as they transit between domestic and international flights at one of the country's busiest airports," Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet said in a statement.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Dr GVK Reddy, Mr GV Sanjay Reddy, Mr RK Jain and the entire MIAL team for the steadfast support, cooperation and encouragement they have provided to SpiceJet," Singh added.

On Monday, budget Indian air carriers IndiGo and SpiceJet said it will shift some of their operations from Terminal 2 of Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi to Terminal 3 of the airport. From September IndiGo will shift its series 5,000 flights to Terminal 3, whereas SpiceJet will move its entire operation to Terminal 3 from Terminal 2. Meanwhile, GoAir will not move its operation out of Terminal 2.

The decision to move to Terminal 3 came in light of the capacity enhancement work that will be carried out in Terminal 2.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar