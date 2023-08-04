Sports supplement start-up BUILD. targets Rs 100 crore turnover in 3 years

Sports nutrition supplement start-up BUILD., promoted by actor Tiger Shroff, is in talks with strategic investment partners for funding plans, aiming to become a Rs 100 crore brand in the next three years. The company aims to tap the potential in the sports nutrition industry in India, which has seen disruptive changes, especially after Covid-19, leading to a rise in demand for sports nutrition products.

“The funding will be strategically utilised across departments. Some new product developments are being planned, which would require a part of the funding. Alongside, part of it will be towards our marketing initiatives and expanding the team,” said Soumava Sengupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BUILD., in an interview with BT. “Regarding the overseas market opportunities, there have been some enquiries about collaborating overseas which we are scoping out,” he added.

The 'Make In India' and 'Khelo India' initiatives have provided a significant boost to the sector. As Indian sports nutrition start-up brands are on the rise, consumers no longer need to depend on expensive imported products. These homegrown businesses have a better understanding of the demographics and are competing strongly with global brands, winning over health-conscious consumers.

“With all these factors, the industry is well-poised for significant growth in the coming years with more informed consumers and responsible consumption. We anticipate that very soon traditional FMCG companies will start entering the space and explore buying stakes in health and wellness start-ups and brands,” said Sengupta. “We have been able to tap into this need right with unique formulations, taste, efficacy, and formulations tailored for Indian consumers,” he added.

BUILD. has been able to tap into the South India market successfully, contrary to the common belief that North India drives the most sales for sports nutrition brands in the country. BUILD., founded in 2022, plans to continue building its presence in both offline stores and online through its website and e-marketplaces.

“Karnataka, Chennai, Hyderabad, followed by Mumbai and Delhi are emerging as the key markets for us. We are in line to hit our revenue targets of Rs 25 crore by the end of this financial year,” said Sengupta. “Our omni-channel presence across the Indian market right from inception has helped us capitalise and penetrate the market,” Sengupta added.

BUILD.’s products are available across India through specialty nutrition stores that the company directly covers through the field force of its strategic distribution partner BRIGHT Performance Nutrition. Further, the products are also available through online channels like the company’s website and e-commerce marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart.

According to BUILD., with the rising adoption of an active and healthier lifestyle, the sports nutrition market in India is well set to touch the Rs 8,000 crore mark by 2026, growing at an annualized growth rate of 25%.

“We recently launched the BUILD.PROWL range in association with Tiger Shroff. With the launch, we were able to bring eight new products with flavors specially manufactured for Indian consumers. With our continued research and feedback from consumers and trainers, we are further looking to expand the product range this year,” said Sengupta.