Spotify announces ‘wellness week’ for employees; to shut all offices

Audio streaming platform Spotify has announced a wellness week for all its employees from next week onwards. It said the Spotify Wellness Week has been announced to allow employees some paid time off so that they can return to work “revitalised, refreshed and energised”.

“Taking time out is not a magic potion that fixes underlying mental health issues, but looking after our people and giving them the space to take this kind of break is what being a true people-first organisation is all about. That’s why we’re doing it again this year,” said the company in its HR blog. Spotify had announced a wellness week last year too in November to allow employees to recuperate from the impact of COVID.

“Next week all Spotify offices will be closed so that all of our employees everywhere will be able to recharge, focus on themselves and do something that brings them joy. With this extra week of paid time off, it’s our hope that our employees around the world can take the time they need for themselves, and return to work revitalised, refreshed and energised,” it said.

The company said that taking time out for self and professional care is important. Last year they closed their offices for a week to allow their employees to “put some extra focus on their own wellness”.

It said that they saw employees using the week in various ways, including travelling to new countries, reconnecting with old friends, or simply relaxing and catching up on their favourite podcasts. “It didn’t matter what our employees did with their week – the only stipulation we had in place was that everyone disconnected. We all took time away from the everyday flurry of emails, messages and video meetings,” said Spotify.

The company said that upon reflection a year later, it has realised that the wellness week is necessary.

The HR blog said that not every business can shut down their offices for a week but every HR team can and should focus on the health, well-being and safety of their employees. Calling it an “undeniably tough time”, Spotify urged HR industry leaders to work with “compassion, empathy and take the opportunity to shape the future of work”.

