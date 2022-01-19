Sterlite Tech Q3 net profit jumps 57.58% YoY to Rs 137.10 crore

Broadband technology company Sterlite Technologies (STL) posted a net profit of Rs 137.10 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2021 (Q3FY22), it said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 87 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

STL had recorded a net profit of Rs 105.74 crore clocked in the previous quarter ended September 2021 (Q2FY22).

Sterlite Tech posted a revenue of Rs 1,360 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, down from Rs 1,580 crore clocked in the previous quarter (Q2FY22).

The company had logged a revenue of Rs 1,340 crore in Q3 FY21.

Commenting on the Q3 results, Ankit Agarwal, Managing Director, STL, remarked, "With some fundamental strategic shifts, STL is rapidly progressing towards its ambition of building future-ready digital networks globally… We are confident that, in the near future, we will deliver the most advanced solutions in the areas of 5G, FTTx and rural connectivity and transform billions of lives through digital networks."

The company added in its filing that it reached a robust order book of Rs 11,700 crore in the December quarter.

Over the past few quarters, STL took some bold bets to drive aggressive growth.

The company affirmed that many of its strategic investments have converted into large scale revenues and new technologies have become market ready.