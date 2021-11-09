Stratzy investment advisory platform raises $800,000

Stratzy, an investment advisory platform, has raised $800,000 in a pre-seed funding round from Leo Capital, Titan Capital, and First Cheque. The platform has more than 10,000 users and expects to clock one million downloads by 2022.



The funding will be used to bolster leadership and talent, obtain regulatory permits, and beef-up marketing in a bid to acquire new users, the company said in a statement.

Founded by Mohit Bhandari and Gaurav Sangle earlier this year, Stratzy offers data-backed strategies for users in partnership with top brokers like Zerodha, 5paisa, Fyers, and AngelOne, amongst others.



Stratzy claims to enable its users to buy the ideas with a simple swipe and enjoy direct investing benefits by working on the intersection between passive robo-advisors and active stock-picking, allowing users to earn returns and gain stock-picking knowledge without making the decisions themselves.



"While the ultra-rich have a plethora of financial products at their disposal, the regular investor generally finds it challenging to access niche investment opportunities. This is where Stratzy steps in to bridge the gap and offer a simple, user-friendly, and fluid interface that caters to everyone," said Mohit Bhandari, Co-Founder & CEO, Stratzy.

"The pandemic has seen a spike in the number of first-time investors, and several of them belong to the millennial and Gen Z population who not only need an easy-to-use investment platform but also want to participate more actively in the investment decision-making process as opposed to the previous generation," said Rajul Garg, Founder, Leo Capital.

Other investors in the advisory platform include Harsh Shah (Co-Founder, Fynd), Farid Ahsan (Co-Founder, Sharechat) and Archana Priyadarshini (General Partner, PointOne Capital).