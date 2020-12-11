'Structure your thoughts': Oyo's Ritesh Agarwal tells budding entrepreneurs

In the uncertain times of coronavirus pandemic and frequent shutdowns, Oyo CEO Ritesh Agarwal has some advice for young and budding entrepreneurs. In a recent tweet, Agarwal told budding entrepreneurs to spend more time on structuring their thoughts.

Agarwal tweeted, "My advice for budding entrepreneurs. In tough times, self-reflection is crucial. Ask difficult questions to yourself and those around you. Your 'me-time' impacts your 'they-time': Spend mornings structuring your thoughts before you structure the rest of the day with your colleagues."



Twitter users struck a pot of gold with this advice as one of the users commented, "Well said. Self-reflection never goes out of fashion, no matter how big your 'startup' becomes; for people it helps them keep their egos small." Well-said. Self-reflection never goes out of fashion, no matter how big your 'startup' becomes; for people it helps them keep their egos small Sanjay Gupta (@wordant) December 10, 2020

This, however, is not the first time that Agarwal has offered advice to startups and budding entrepreneurs. "If you are building a startup-Keep a microscope in one hand and a telescope in the other. In the early days be involved in everything, " he said in a previous tweet.

Agarwal's latest tweet comes at a time when Oyo has invested around 350 million to 400 million euros in Europe. He further added the hospitality unicorn will continue to make investments here since the market helped it tide through the COVID-19 slump.

