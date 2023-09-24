Sudha Murty files complaint in Bengaluru over misuse of her name for cheating people in US events: Report 

Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty has approached the Bengaluru Police alleging that her name was allegedly misused to cheat people in two separate incidents.

Soon after the complaint was filed, the Bengaluru Police booked two women in connection with the case. These women have been identified as Lavanya and Shruthi. It, however, is yet to be ascertained whether these women are in the US or India, The Indian Express reported citing an officer privy to the case.

According to Sudha Murty’s complaint accessed by the publication, the author and philanthropist was invited to attend the 50th anniversary of the Kannada Koota of Northern California (KKNC). Murty’s office received an invitation via email for this event on April 5, 2023.

However, on April 26, her office responded to the invite and said that she won’t be able to attend the event. Months later, Murty on August 30 came across photos and videos which suggested that she would be attending the event as a chief guest.

Following this, she approached the organizers who said that a woman named Lavanya, who introduced herself as Murty’s personal assistant, confirmed her presence for the event. Lavanya, who claimed to be a staff member of the Murty Trust- told the organizers in August first week that Murty confirmed her participation in the event via video conferencing, The Indian Express further reported citing a police officer working on the case.

Shruthi, the second woman arrested after Sudha Murty’s complaint with the Bengaluru Police, allegedly collected $40 from people telling them that Murty would attend a programme in the USA. Sudha Murty’s office came across an advertisement mentioning a ‘meet-and-greet with Dr Sudha Murty’ earlier this month. This advert also said that Murty will be attending the programme as the chief guest and tickets were sold under this claim.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the two women under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)—419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating and dishonesty including delivery of property) and the relevant sections of the Information Technology Act—66 (c) and 66 (d).

Section 66 (c) of the Information Technology Act deals with the fraudulent or dishonest uses the electronic signature, password or any other unique identification feature of other person whereas section 66 (d) deals with cheating by personation using a computer resource or communication device.

