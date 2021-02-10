Sushant Dash to take over as Tata Starbucks CEO on May 1

Tata Starbucks announced on Wednesday that its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Navin Gurnaney will be stepping down from the post and will be replaced by Sushant Dash. Dash will take over as CEO from May 1, 2021. Dash will join Tata Starbucks on April 1, 2021, as CEO-designate.

"Navin Gurnaney, CEO, has made the decision to pursue an opportunity outside of the company," Tata Starbucks said in a statement.

"Under Gurnaney's leadership, the company has experienced accelerated growth, new city entries and store formats, numerous contributions related to social impact initiatives, as well as innovative product offerings," the statement added. "With this transition, Sushant Dash will join Tata Starbucks as CEO Designate effective April 1, 2021, and take over as CEO on May 1, 2021," Tata Starbucks said.

Dash is currently working at Tata Consumer Products where is President Packaged Beverages Business, India, Bangladesh, and the Middle East. Dash was part of the core team which opened the first-ever Tata Starbucks store in the country in 2012. He was responsible for the strategy and marketing of the Starbucks brand in the country.

Sunil D'Souza, MD and CEO, Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL), spoke about Gurnaney leaving Tata Starbucks. He said, "Navin has made significant contributions to the Tata Starbucks business in India, stepping up expansion and enhancing the customer experience... We remain committed to growing the Tata Starbucks business and brand and are happy to bring in Sushant, with his strong marketing, operational and leadership experience to spearhead the next phase of growth."

Starbucks Asia Pacific President Sara Trilling said, "India is a strategic market for Starbucks, and we remain committed to the long-term in the country."

Tata Starbucks opened the doors of its store in October 2012. The venture is a 50-50 partnership between Tata Consumer Products Ltd and Starbucks. Tata Starbucks currently operates in 17 cities through 216 stores across India.

