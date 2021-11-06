Suven Pharma Q2 results: Net profit jumps 31% at Rs 97 crore

Suven Pharmaceuticals on Saturday posted a 31 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 97 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 74 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 301 crore for the quarter under review, as against Rs 237 crore in the year-ago period, Suven Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the business and research operations in India and our wholly-owned subsidiary, Suven pharma Inc USA, it noted.

"Apart from the above, the shortage or non-availability of vessels leading to delay in shipments, increase in the transportation and distribution costs and timely non availability of materials with increase in materials cost are impacting our operations and profitability," it added.

The Hyderabad-based company primarily operates in the contract development and manufacturing operations (CDMO) segment.

