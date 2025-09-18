Swift, Brezza, Fronx, Grand Vitara get cheaper: Maruti Suzuki announces big price cuts post-GST rate change

Maruti Suzuki India, the country’s largest carmaker, has announced significant price cuts across its product portfolio following the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate rationalisation. The new prices, effective September 22, 2025, will make popular models such as the Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Fronx, Brezza and others more affordable, with savings of up to ₹1.29 lakh for buyers.

Advertisement

The move comes after the government revised GST rates on passenger vehicles, prompting Maruti Suzuki to pass on the benefit directly to customers. The company sells vehicles through its two main retail channels — Arena (Alto K10, S-Presso, WagonR, Celerio, Eeco, Swift, Dzire, Brezza, Ertiga) and Nexa (Ignis, Baleno, Fronx, Jimny, Grand Vitara, XL6, Invicto) — with a combined network of over 4,700 outlets nationwide.

Biggest savings for buyers

S-Presso: Price reduced by up to ₹1.29 lakh, now starting at ₹3.49 lakh.

Alto K10: Cheaper by ₹1.07 lakh, now priced from ₹3.69 lakh.

Brezza: Reduced by ₹1.12 lakh.

Fronx: Discount of up to ₹1.12 lakh.

Grand Vitara: Down by ₹1.07 lakh.

Entry-level cars see sharpest drop

As per Maruti’s updated price sheet, entry-level hatchbacks and compact cars have witnessed the steepest cuts. The S-Presso, for instance, now starts at just ₹3.49 lakh after a massive ₹1.29 lakh reduction. The Alto K10 is now available from ₹3.69 lakh, while the Celerio has seen a price drop of ₹94,100. The WagonR too is more affordable by nearly ₹80,000.

Advertisement

Premium hatchbacks and sedans get cheaper too

For buyers looking at premium hatchbacks and compact sedans, Maruti Suzuki has trimmed prices across the Ignis, Swift, Baleno, and Dzire.

Swift now starts at ₹5.78 lakh (cut of ₹84,600).

Baleno begins at ₹5.98 lakh (cut of ₹86,100).

Dzire gets the highest relief in this category, down by ₹87,700 to ₹6.23 lakh.

Ignis is now priced from ₹5.35 lakh after a ₹71,300 cut.

Vans & MPVs also become affordable

In the multipurpose segment, reductions are also sizeable:

Eeco now starts at ₹5.18 lakh (cheaper by ₹68,000).

Ertiga begins at ₹8.80 lakh (cut of ₹46,400).

XL6 reduced by ₹52,000, starting at ₹11.52 lakh.

Invicto is now available from ₹24.97 lakh after a ₹61,700 cut.

Analysts say this price revision could provide a major boost to India’s automobile industry ahead of the festive season, spurring demand in both entry-level and premium segments. With affordability improving across models, Maruti Suzuki is expected to strengthen its leadership in the passenger car market.