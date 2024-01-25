Swiggy announces food delivery services in Lakshadweep's Agatti Island

Swiggy, online food ordering and delivery platform, on Thursday announced the launch of services in Lakshadweep - the Indian island that came into the spotlight following a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month. The company said it will start the food delivery services in Lakshadweep's Agatti island.

Swiggy has partnered with AFC Fried Chicken, City Hotel, and Mubarak Hotel. The deliveries will be solely made on bicycles. It has also announced special launch discounts of 50 per cent up to Rs 100 on first orders.

Speaking on the launch, Sidharth Bhakoo, National Business Head, Food Marketplace, said Swiggy has consistently strived to deliver unmatched convenience to its users. "This expansion marks a significant milestone for us, as we become the first online food delivery service to make a foray in Lakshadweep."

AFC Lakshadweep Head Mohammed Hamlersha said they were excited to welcome "a culinary revolution as Swiggy launches in Agatti Island, bringing a feast of flavors to the doorsteps." "I am sure it is going to elevate our delivery experience with the convenience of Swiggy – where every bite is a celebration!"

Fazal Rahman, Head of City Hotel Lakshadweep which has also partnered with Swiggy, said he was thrilled to team up with the online food delivery major on their launch in Lakshadweep.

"This partnership is a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase the unique flavours of our island to a broader consumers. With Swiggy's expansion, we are looking forward to reaching more customers, tourists, increasing our sales, and gaining national recognition for our culinary offerings than ever before."



