Swiggy, BigBasket may soon be the new milkmen in your neighbourhood!

Indian households cannot do without milk, with most of them buying milk every day. According to reports, Indian households spend Rs 1,000 on average a month on milk. So, what could be a more sure shot way of increasing the frequency of online orders for food and grocery delivery platforms like Swiggy and BigBasket? That is indeed what they are planning to do. This will not only increase frequency of orders but will also make customers stick to their service.

Grocery delivery platform BigBasket that is backed by big guns like Alibaba is in talks with Pune-based RainCan, Gurugram-based Milk Basket and Bengaluru-based Daily Ninja to buy out these milk delivery platforms, as mentioned in a report in The Economic Times. However, none of these talks are final yet.

Food-delivery platform, Swiggy, on the other hand, is planning to alter its strategy and include grocery-delivery within its ambit. The Bengaluru-based company was pumped in with $100 million earlier this year by South African giant Naspers and Chinese giant Meituan-Dianping. Flushed with this new investment, Swiggy is trying to expand its portfolio. Additionally, it is in early talks with subscription-based milk delivery start-up Supr Daily.

If they end up offering milk delivery services, the frequency of orders on these platforms would increase significantly from 4-5 times a month to 15-20 times a month, as mentioned in the report.

While Swiggy and BigBasket did not respond to queries by the newspaper, RainCan refused to "comment on speculations". None of the milk delivery services commented either.

According to industry estimates, Swiggy handles more than 3,00,000 orders every day, while BigBasket caters to 60,000-70,000 orders per day. RainCan handles 10,000 orders a day, while Milk Basket, Supr Daily and Daily Ninja handle 8,000, 5,000 and 25,000 orders every day respectively.

Moreover, grocery segment is the next big thing online with Amazon India and Flipkart also jumping into the fray.