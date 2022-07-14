Takehiko Matsushita appointed Toshiba JSW MD, to focus on curbing CO2 emissions from thermal plants

Toshiba JSW Power Systems Private Limited (TJPS), which is a joint venture between Japan’s Toshiba Group and India’s JSW Group (JSW), has appointed Takehiko Matsushita as its new managing director. In his new role, Matsushita would be rallying to bring down CO2 emissions from India’s thermal plants through effective plant maintenance using digital IoT solutions. Earlier in his career, he accomplished a similar feat for the Nishi-Nagoya Project in Japan, which was adjudged as the World’s most efficient combined cycle power plant in 2018.

India’s energy consumption has been rapidly increasing. Even though the focus is shifting toward renewable clean energy sources, the majority of the electric power supply continues to be through thermal power plants, which are the biggest contributors to Greenhouse Gases. TJPS offers high-efficiency equipment to existing thermal power plants which can help in the reduction of CO2 emissions and keep high availability.

TJPS established its factory in Chennai in 2011 which is the company’s manufacturing base and export hub for Toshiba’s energy generation equipment business, manufacturing Supercritical Steam Turbine & Generators (STGs). According to the company, the use of the facility will now extend to other industries for manufacturing high-precision equipment in India with Japanese quality assurance.

“Toshiba group is committed to sustainable growth and TJPS has the expertise and experience to provide world-class maintenance services to thermal power plants in India. With my global experience in the thermal power sector, I will lead TJPS to contribute to India’s increasing energy demand and also keep in mind environmental considerations. At TJPS, we are also considering expanding our business coverage to renewable energy sector, and maximize our skill and experiences for nuclear business,” said Matsushita.

Matsushita joined Toshiba Group in 1994 and has been largely focused on the thermal power business during his 28 years of association with the group. He is a graduate of Nihon University with a degree of Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering.