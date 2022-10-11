Tamil Nadu-based Polymatech to make semiconductors for lighting, medical and food sanitization applications

Home-grown chip maker Polymatech has commenced the manufacturing of its Opto-semiconductors and memory modules at Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu. Opto-semiconductors are the chips that are used in lighting, medical and food sanitisation applications and give more than 97 per cent CRI (Color Rendering Index). With a current manufacturing capacity of 400,000 chips every day, which has already been released into the market, the company plans to scale up manufacturing to 1 million per day (300 million chips per annum).

The company has also completely packaged Opto-semiconductors in both - HTCC (High Temperature Co-fired Ceramic substrates) and COB (Chip on Board) HTCC and COBs. Both, HTCC and COB are closed tools and are wholly conceived, designed and developed by Polymatech. COBs are packed for High Power Lighting applications used for applications in stadium lighting, port lighting, airport lighting, etc., while Opto-semiconductors packed in HTCC substrates are used in aircraft, metro trains, mining stations, traffic lights, etc.

Further, UVa (Ultra Violet) chips in manufacturing are used in medical and food sanitisation applications. In addition, Polymatech is also in the final stages of production trials for semiconductor chips that will have medical and general applications.

“By 2029, the global semiconductor industry market size is predicted to be $1,340 billion and the Indian market will form a significant portion of this industry with a projected growth of $64 billion by 2026. This, coupled with the ongoing worldwide chip shortage, makes for immense growth potential. We at Polymatech aim to leverage this global opportunity to the fullest and become one of the largest chip manufacturers in Asia by 2025,” said Eswara Rao Nandam, Founding President, Polymatech.

In July this year, Polymatech announced massive business expansion and investments to the tune of 1 billion in semiconductor chip manufacturing. The company currently has a 150,000 sq.ft state-of-the-art semiconductor manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu with temperature and RH-controlled clean rooms and machinery imported from Japan. The company is also working on forward and backward integration of current products and indigenisation of products that are manufactured.