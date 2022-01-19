Tata Communications Q3 results: Net profit rises 28% to Rs 395 cr

Tata Communications on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 395 crore, up 27.8 per cent year-on-year, for the quarter ending 31 December, 2021. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 309 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's consolidated total income from operations stood at Rs 4,204 crore versus Rs 4,231 crore year ago, it said in a regulatory filing.

The company's consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 3.5 per cent to Rs 1,082.5 crore; with margins at 25.9%, expanding by 110 BPs as compared to same quarter last year.

The company stated that sequential growth in data business continued and revenues rose 3.4 per cent YoY at Rs 3,233 crore. All three segments (Core Connectivity, Digital Platforms, & Incubation services) of Data business witnessed healthy growth, it added.

Commenting on the results, A.S Lakshminarayanan, MD and CEO, Tata Communications, said, “We witnessed another quarter of good sequential growth in our data business, with digital platforms and solutions delivering robust results. We continue to focus on providing holistic solutions to our customers and accelerating their digital transformations.”

Share of Tata Communications on Wednesday closed 2.62 per cent higher at Rs 1,522.45 apiece on BSE.