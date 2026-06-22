Tata Electronics hit by massive cyber breach exposing Apple and Tesla secrets: Report

Tata Electronics has detected a recent cybersecurity breach on its systems. The incident came to light after security researchers revealed that a ransomware group named "World Leaks" has leaked sensitive component design and specification documents belonging to two of the Indian conglomerate's primary customers, Apple and Tesla, as reported by Reuters.

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The ransomware group has posted more than 200,000 corporate files on the dark web, security researchers told Reuters. The leaked cache reportedly contains highly sensitive material, including internal emails, log files, technical engineering drawings, product specifications, quality standards, and copies of employee passports.

The report added that the data has been accessible on the dark web since at least June 10. Specifically, the documents linked to Tesla are said to concern components for a refreshed version of the Model 3.

In a statement to Reuters, Tata Electronics confirmed the breach but maintained that its business infrastructure remains functional.

"A few weeks ago, Tata Electronics identified a cybersecurity incident on some of our systems. Our response protocols were deployed immediately, and the incident ‌has had no impact on ⁠our operations ⁠across businesses, which remain unaffected," Tata Electronics said.

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A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that Apple is actively investigating the breach and a "full analysis was going on." The same source added that Tata Electronics had received a ransom demand related to the digital intrusion.

World Leaks, which emerged in early 2025 as a rebrand of the Hunters International ransomware operation, frequently shifts focus away from file encryption to data exfiltration, threatening to expose stolen information unless a financial settlement is reached.

The security breach presents a fresh challenge for Apple, which has been aggressively expanding its manufacturing and supply chain operations within India as part of a strategic push to diversify production outside of China — a transition heavily backed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's industrial initiatives.

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The digital compromise follows a string of local hurdles for Tata Electronics, which is also navigating an investigation into allegations of agricultural land contamination near one of its flagship iPhone component facilities.