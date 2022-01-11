Tata Group to replace Vivo as IPL title sponsor from this year: Brijesh Patel

The Tata Group will replace Chinese mobile manufacturer Vivo as the title sponsor of the Indian Premier League (IPL) from this year, the cricket league's chairman Brijesh Patel told news agency PTI.

"Yes, Tata group is coming in as IPL title sponsor," Patel was quoted as saying. The decision was taken during IPL's governing council meeting on Tuesday.

Earlier, amid the border tensions between India and China and the rising anti-China sentiment, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Vivo Mobile had suspend their ties for IPL 2020.

However, the brand was back as the title sponsor for IPL 2021. Vivo had a Rs 2,200 crore deal for IPL title sponsorship rights from 2018-2022.

(The story has been edited to say Tata Group will be the title sponsor from this year not next year as PTI issued a correction. The copy will be updated soon)