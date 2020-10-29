scorecardresearch
Tata Group to set up electronic components unit in Chennai

A government official told PTI that a Tata Group firm has applied for incentive at Meity but could not confirm other details

Tata Group is in the process of setting up an electronic components unit in Chennai which will be operated by its subsidiary Tata Electronics, according to sources.

A government official told PTI that a Tata Group firm has applied for incentive at Meity but could not confirm other details.

"Tata Electronics will set up a precision electronics plant in Chennai. It will cater to requirements of all electronic companies and not specifically to a particular company. The investment details will be finalised once all the approvals are in place," a person privy to the development said.

An email query sent to Tata Group in this regard did not elicit any response.

