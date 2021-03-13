Tata Power calls report of talks with Tesla for setting EV charging stations 'factually incorrect'

Tata Power on Friday called a news report about the company being in talks with electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla for setting up charging infrastructure for such vehicles in the country as "factually incorrect".

Earlier on Friday, CNBC-TV18 had reported that the company is in talks with Tesla for setting up EV charging stations. The talks, it said, are in initial stages and no agreements have been signed.

"Our EV charging business are constantly examining and exploring various growth opportunities of the business. No arrangement or agreements have been finalised as reported in the media. As required, we confirm that the news item published in "CNBC TV 18" dated March 12, 2021, is factually incorrect," Tata Power Co Ltd said in reply to clarification sought by exchanges about the news.

Tesla has set up a firm with three directors and a paid-up capital of Rs 1 lakh in India, and reportedly plans to open showrooms in the country. The company is also scouting for land possibly for manufacturing and R&D set up, and is reportedly in talks with multiple states including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier this month, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran had denied speculations on talks between Tesla and Tata Motors for a possible tie-up in India.