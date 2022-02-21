Tata Steel goes inclusive; hires 12 LGBTQ+ employees at Kalinganagar plant 

As part of its Diversity and Inclusion initiative, Tata Steel has onboarded 12 crane operator trainees from the LGBTQ+ community at its plant in Kalinganagar. The trainees will have to undergo a year-long training before they begin working in the plant as crane operators.

The onboarding event was attended by Atrayee Sanyal, Vice President of HR Management at Tata Steel, as the chief guest. Others who attended the event included Rajiv Kumar, Vice President of Operations at Tata Steel Kalinganagar (TSK); Jaya Singh Panda, Chief L&D and Chief Diversity Officer at TSK; CL Karn, Chief of Logistics Operations at TSK; and Imdad Ali, Chief Human Resource Business Partner at TSK .

"I am pleased to welcome all the members into the Tata Steel family. We will continue with our efforts to drive LGBTQ+ inclusion and build a benchmark workplace. This journey of HR excellence has been extremely rewarding and motivates us to explore new horizons on diversity and inclusivity," said Sanyal.

The company had also onboarded 14 transgender people as heavy earth moving machinery (HEMM) operators at its mines in December last year, Tata Steel said in a release.

Onboarding LGBTQ+ employees across various branches is a part of the company's Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) initiative, aimed at curating an inclusive workplace wherein "everyone is respected, every voice is heard, and people can bring their authentic selves to work."

The company is also committed to creating a diverse, inclusive, safe and fair workplace and has a target of achieving 25 per cent diverse workforce by 2025, the release said.

