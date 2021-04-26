scorecardresearch
Tata Steel hikes oxygen supply to 600 tonnes per day

On the directions of the steel ministry, steel plants in the country are supplying liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to various states amid rising demand for the gas

Tata Steel on Monday said it has increased its daily oxygen supply limit to 600 tonne a day to health centres for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

On the directions of the steel ministry, steel plants in the country are supplying liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to various states amid rising demand for the gas.

In a tweet, Tata Steel said, "#TataSteel has increased supplies of liquid medical oxygen to 500-600 tonnes per day with increased logistics support. We are closely working with GoI (Government of India) and states to augment the availability and save lives."

Last week, a Tata Steel spokesperson had said the company was supplying 300 tonne of LMO daily to various states.

