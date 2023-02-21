TCS bags deal to digitally transform German telecom operator's business

India’s largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced that it has won a deal to digitally transform Telefonica Germany’s specific operations. The latter is a leading German telecom company.

The Indian IT services exporter announced that the partnership would entail building service assurance applications and processes within the Operations Support Systems (OSS) landscape of the German telecom company.

“TCS is delighted to expand its partnership with Telefónica Germany to transform its customer experience with a reimagined service assurance landscape. Our deep contextual knowledge, proven digital transformation capabilities and partner ecosystem will propel Telefónica Germany's transformation,” said V Rajanna, Global Head, Communications, Media, and Technology Business at TCS.

The company aims at providing Telefonica Germany with a reliable, resilient, and secure network experience with their OSS. They said, “TCS will leverage best-in-class methodologies – Agile, DevOps, Continuous Integration, and Continuous Deployment, and Continuous Testing (CI/CD/CT) framework and its deep cloud expertise to modernize the OSS service assurance application estate.”

Furthermore, TCS plans on using its cloud, artificial intelligence, and machine learning abilities to provide service to the German telecom company.

Mallik Rao, Chief Technology and Information Officer of Telefónica Germany, said in a release, “We are excited to partner with TCS to re-engineer our service assurance landscape as we transform towards a future-ready customer experience. Telefónica Germany’s technology and innovation leadership, coupled with TCS’ deep domain competencies and proven digital capabilities, will strengthen and accelerate Telefónica Germany’s digital transformation towards ´best Telefónica ever.”

It is worth noting that TCS has been providing services in Germany since 1991 and has partnerships with over 100 German companies, as power information on their website.

Earlier this month Business Today reported that TCS won its largest deal in the current financial year which would add over $700 million to the company’s coffers. The partnership was with an insurance company from the UK, Phoenix Group and would entail digitally transforming their insurance business, ReAssure, using TCS technology, BaNCS.

